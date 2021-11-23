U.S. banks must seek regulatory permission before engaging in certain crypto activities -regulator

Representations of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on a screen showing binary codes are seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A major U.S. banking regulator clarified on Tuesday that banks must seek and obtain written permission from their bank supervisors before engaging in certain activities involving cryptocurrency.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said banks must be able to demonstrate they have appropriate risk management tools before taking on activities like providing custody services for customers' crypto holdings.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.