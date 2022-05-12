Factbox: U.S. companies and their cryptocurrency holdings
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 12 (Reuters) - A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low. read more
The meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.
Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.
Source: Regulatory filings, company statements
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.