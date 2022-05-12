Factbox: U.S. companies and their cryptocurrency holdings

Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 12 (Reuters) - A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low. read more

The meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.

Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.

Source: Regulatory filings, company statements

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.