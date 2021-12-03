Finance
U.S. dollar net long bets hit highest since mid-June 2019 -CFTC, Reuters data
1 minute read
NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning on the U.S. dollar in the latest week soared to its highest level since mid-June 2019, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $23.99 billion for the week ended Nov. 30, up from net longs of $22.11 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning rose for a second straight week.
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Sonya Hepinstall
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.