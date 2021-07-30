Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

U.S. equity funds see big inflows on earnings optimism - Lipper

2 minute read

U.S. dollars are counted by a banker at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw strong inflows in the week to July 28, bolstered by optimism over earnings and hopes for a faster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. equity funds attracted a net $8.03 billion, the biggest inflow in five weeks, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

Equity funds' inflows were heavily focused on exchange-traded funds, whose holdings rose by $10.9 billion.

On the other hand, U.S. equity mutual funds faced outflows of $943 million, underscoring investors' preference for passive funds in recent months.

U.S. growth funds received $2.7 billion, the biggest weekly inflow in four months, while U.S. value funds faced meagre outflows.

Among sector funds, technology, consumer staples and industrial products were in high demand, seeing inflows of $931 million, $693 million and $409 million respectively.

At the same time, U.S. bond funds also attracted $3.3 billion, the most in three weeks, due to lingering worries over higher inflation and the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

Inflation-protected funds attracted a record $2.2 billion in the week, the data showed.

U.S. money market funds received a net $17.9 billion, the biggest in nine weeks.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 6:05 AM UTCCredit Suisse creates new asset management risk role

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), recently hit by the Archegos and Greensill scandals, has created a new role of chief risk officer for asset management that will be filled by Wolfram Peters, former chief risk officer at Allianz Global Investors, executives of the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

FinanceFrance's BNP bolsters profit as state softens pandemic blow
FinanceNomura quarterly profit dives 66% on trading slowdown, Archegos hit
FinanceRobinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
FinanceCathie Woods' ARK Invest bought Robinhood on debut day