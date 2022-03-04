U.S. money market funds see big inflows as Ukraine conflict intensifies

U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. investors were rushing to invest in money market funds as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified, fuelling worries about inflation and economic growth.

U.S. money market funds drew a net $43.21 billion in net buying, the biggest weekly inflow since Sept. 22.

Fund flows: US equities bonds and money market funds

Riskier assets were under pressure as investors disposed U.S. equity funds worth $1.81 billion, marking a second straight week of outflows.

U.S. growth-oriented equity funds posted outflows of $4.23 billion, the biggest weekly net selling in five weeks, while value funds lost $439 million in net selling.

Fund flows: US growth and value funds

Among sector funds, financials had outflows of $2.37 billion, the largest since at least April 2020. Real estate suffered net selling worth $1.15 billion, while tech and industrials lured $0.5 billion each, in net buying.

Fund flows: US equity sector funds

U.S. bond funds saw net selling of $2.77 billion, which was as a eighth consecutive week of outflows.

Investors sold municipal bond funds of $1.83 billion, posting a 35% increase in outflows, while taxable bond funds received small inflows of about $1 million after facing outflows for seven consecutive weeks.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds faced net selling for the eighth subsequent week, worth $3.73 billion, although inflation-protected funds pulled in $190 million in net buying after facing outflows for five weeks in a row.

Fund flows: US bond funds

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru.

