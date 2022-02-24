U.S. pension fund CalSTRS has investments in Russia, monitors risks to portfolio -statement

The national flag flutters at the Russian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second largest U.S. pension fund, said it had investments in Russia and was monitoring potential risks to its portfolio after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"CalSTRS will follow any relevant financial sanctions levied by the United States Government," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Chris Reese

