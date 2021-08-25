Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims -WSJ

2 minute read

The new logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) asset management arm DWS Group (DWSG.DE) after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The probes, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, are in early stages, the newspaper said, citing sources.

A DWS spokesperson told Reuters the firm does not comment on litigation or regulatory matters.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the WSJ report, while an SEC spokesperson said: "The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."

The SEC, the top U.S. markets regulator, earlier this year established a task force to root out misconduct related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. With a record $51 billion flooding into sustainable U.S. funds in 2020 alone, according to Morningstar, investors need to be better informed, the SEC has said. read more

Deutsche Bank has been trying to restore its image in Washington amid several investigations into its dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime client.

In January, the firm agreed to pay nearly $125 million to avoid U.S. prosecution on charges it engaged in foreign bribery schemes and manipulated precious metals markets, the latest blow for the bank as it tries to rebound from a series of scandals. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Chris Prentice in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Marguerita Choy and Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · August 25, 2021 · 7:42 PM UTC

Afghanistan's banks brace for bedlam after Taliban takeover

Afghanistan's banks, critical to the country's recovery from crisis, are facing an uncertain future say its bankers, with doubts over everything from liquidity to employment of female staff after the Taliban swept to power.

Finance
EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
Finance
ECB's de Guindos says ECB could revise upwards economic projections

The European Central Bank could revise up its macroeconomic projections for the eurozone again in September after recent solid activity indicators in the third quarter, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

Finance
EXCLUSIVE U.S. SEC to scrutinize firms' digital-engagement practices as investor worries grow
Finance
Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge to rule Friday on opioid settlement