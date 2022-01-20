U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 mln

Signage is seen outside of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Jan 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Thursday said it has fined a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) $9 million for violating laws and rules designed to protect investors, including a requirement to disclose potential conflicts of interest when issuing research reports.

Credit Suisse did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle with the regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

