US regulator orders Goldman Sachs to pay $15 mln for violations of swap business standards

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered banking group Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to pay $15 million for violations of swap business conduct standards, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The CFTC said it found that Goldman failed to disclose dozens of pre-trade mid-market marks and also failed to communicate to clients in a fair and balanced manner based on principles of fair dealing and good faith, in violation of regulations.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

