US regulator orders Goldman Sachs to pay $15 mln for violations of swap business standards















WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered banking group Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to pay $15 million for violations of swap business conduct standards, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The CFTC said it found that Goldman failed to disclose dozens of pre-trade mid-market marks and also failed to communicate to clients in a fair and balanced manner based on principles of fair dealing and good faith, in violation of regulations.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese











