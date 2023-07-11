US regulators fine Bank of America over junk fees -CFPB

July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America will pay more than $100 million to customers for systematically double-dipping on fees imposed on customers with insufficient funds in their account and misappropriating sensitive personal information, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Tuesday.

The bank will also pay $150 million in penalties to the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the CFPB said in a statement.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.