U.S. SEC "close" to publishing report on Gamestop meme saga - SEC Chair

GameStop logo is seen in front of displayed Reddit logo in this illustration taken on Febr. 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency was "close" to publishing its report on the agency's findings related to the Gamestop (GME.N) meme saga that unfolded earlier this year, adding that it should be out "shortly."

"We are pretty close. It's in front of my fellow commissioners and I assume it will be our shortly," Gensler said.

The latest update on the publication of the report comes after Gensler said in May that the agency would consider new trading rules as it looks to address problems highlighted by this meme stock saga and the meltdown of private fund Archegos Capital.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, D.C., Editing by Franklin Paul

