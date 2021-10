A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to begin trading next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

