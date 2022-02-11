U.S. Senate banking committee to vote on Fed nominees on Feb. 15

The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate banking committee will hold a vote on advancing the nominations of a slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday Feb. 15, it said on Friday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is up for renomination to his post, is set to be easily confirmed. The other nominees are Lael Brainard, Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson.

Brainard, up for promotion to vice chair of the central bank, is already a Fed governor while Bloom Raskin, if confirmed by the full Senate, would become the Fed's Wall Street regulator.

Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson are both Black economists whose addition to the currently all-white Fed Board would make it the most racially diverse in the central bank's 108-year history.

The hearing is set for 2.15 pm EST.

