U.S. settles with UBS over sales of exchange-traded product
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in the United States said on Monday it had filed a settled action with UBS Financial Services related to a volatility linked exchange-traded product.
UBS agreed to pay a civil penalty of $8 million, which will be distributed to harmed investors, and prejudgment interest of $112,274, without admitting or denying the charges.
