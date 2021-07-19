Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. settles with UBS over sales of exchange-traded product

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in the United States said on Monday it had filed a settled action with UBS Financial Services related to a volatility linked exchange-traded product.

UBS agreed to pay a civil penalty of $8 million, which will be distributed to harmed investors, and prejudgment interest of $112,274, without admitting or denying the charges.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

