U.S. state Vermont regulator says Celsius lacks assets to repay customers, creditors

Celsius Network logo and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - Vermont's Department Of Financial Regulation on Tuesday said troubled crypto lender Celsius is "deeply insolvent" and lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to customers and other creditors. https://bit.ly/3AHkrdZ

Celsius last month froze withdrawals and transfers, citing "extreme" market conditions, leaving its 1.7 million customers unable to redeem their assets.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

