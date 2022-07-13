1 minute read
U.S. state Vermont regulator says Celsius lacks assets to repay customers, creditors
July 12 (Reuters) - Vermont's Department Of Financial Regulation on Tuesday said troubled crypto lender Celsius is "deeply insolvent" and lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to customers and other creditors. https://bit.ly/3AHkrdZ
Celsius last month froze withdrawals and transfers, citing "extreme" market conditions, leaving its 1.7 million customers unable to redeem their assets.
