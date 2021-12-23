U.S. Treasury Dept says settlement reached over TD Bank's sanctions violations

A logo of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is seen at a branch location in Toronto, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris/File Photo

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday reached a $115,000 settlement of two cases involving banking group TD Bank NA (TD.TO) for apparent violations of narcotics kingpin and North Korea sanctions.

The apparent violations in both matters were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

In one case, the bank processed transactions and maintained accounts on behalf of employees of the North Korean mission to the United Nations without a license from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the Treasury Department.

In the second case, the bank maintained accounts for a U.S. resident who was listed on OFAC's list of "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

