U.S. Treasury reviewing U.S. financial sector exposure to Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News















March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is actively reviewing the U.S. financial sector's exposure to Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) after the bank's shares fell to a record low, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials from the Treasury are working closely with the Federal Reserve and European regulators as well, the report added.

U.S. Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.