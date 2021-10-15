Skip to main content

Finance

U.S. Treasury warns crypto industry on preventing sanctions violations

1 minute read

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - In its broad effort to reduce the use of crypto currencies in the payment of ransomware demands, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday that the crypto community is responsible for making sure they do not directly or indirectly help facilitate deals that are prohibited by U.S. sanctions.

"The virtual currency industry, including technology companies, exchangers, administrators, miners, wallet providers, and users, plays an increasingly critical role in preventing sanctioned persons from exploiting virtual currencies to evade sanctions and undermine U.S. foreign policy and national security interests," Treasury said in new guidance.

Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 2:21 PM UTC

Goldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday reported a 66% surge in third-quarter profit that swept past expectations, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity and capped a strong quarter for U.S. banks.

Finance
China central bank says Evergrande debt woes are manageable
Finance
Analysis: Powell favored for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alternatives
Finance
U.S. banks see wealth management boom on borrowing, new assets
Finance
Chair of UK markets watchdog to step down early