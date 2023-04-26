Venture capital firm Greycroft raises over $1 bln across two funds















April 26 (Reuters) - Greycroft has raised over $1 billion across two funds to invest in early and growth-stage companies, the venture capital firm said on Wednesday.

The latest fundraise brings the total capital raised to $3 billion since the company's inception.

The venture capital market has been relatively insulated from the stormy economic conditions that have led to a tepid investment environment for late-stage companies.

Greycroft has previously invested in fintech platform Acorns and dating app Bumble Inc (BMBL.O), among others.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











