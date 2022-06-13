Victims of HBOS Reading fraud offered 3 million pounds in compensation

A pedestrian passes Halifax and Bank of Scotland signs, in the City of London on September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Victims of one of Britain's biggest historic banking frauds have been offered 3 million pound ($3.66 million) compensation packages, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) - which was later bought by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) - was involved in a major scam which led to six people, including two former HBOS bankers, being jailed in 2017 for a combined 47 years.

The compensation offers were first reported by Sky News.

Lloyds was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8196 pounds)

