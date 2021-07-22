Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Visa to acquire Currencycloud at 700 million pounds valuation

2 minute read

Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 22 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N)said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy British cross-border payments provider Currencycloud at a valuation of 700 million pounds ($962.01 million).

Visa has been a Currencycloud shareholder since 2020, and the financial consideration will be reduced by the equity that the card network company already owns in the startup, the company said.

Launched in 2012, Currencycloud facilitates cross-border payments for nearly 500 banking and technology companies, including well-known European fintechs Klarna, Monzo, Starling and Revolut. Since its launch it has moved more than $75 billion in payments to over 180 countries.

The deal comes less than a month after Visa announced it had agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) takeover of European open banking platform Tink. read more

The aggressive acquisition strategy is part of Visa's push to diversify revenues beyond credit card payments, where it is one of the world's dominant players. Card companies have been facing increased pressure from regulators on fees, especially in Europe.

"The acquisition of Currencycloud is another example of Visa executing on our network of networks strategy to facilitate global money movement," Colleen Ostrowski, Visa's Global Treasurer, said in a statement.

Currencycloud will maintain its management team and continue to operate from its London headquarters. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Other Currencycloud backers included BNP Paribas SA, SBI Group, Siam Commercial Bank, Sapphire Ventures, Notion Capital and GV, formerly Google Ventures.

($1 = 0.7276 pounds)

Reporting by Anna Irrera in London; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · July 21, 2021 · 3:53 PM UTCNasdaq profit tops Wall St. view, helped by robust trading

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O)on Wednesday reported quarterly profits that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by strong trading levels and increased demand for its financial technology and investment-related products as the economy reopened from the pandemic.

FinanceNatural disaster H1 insured losses hit 10-year high-Aon
FinanceAfter $27.7 bln deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack
FinanceGlobal venture capital investments hit record high
FinanceHuman capital firm Paycor pops in Nasdaq debut, valued at $4.8 bln