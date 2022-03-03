Visa to cut consumer credit fees for U.S. small businesses by 10% - document

Smartphone with Visa logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 3 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) will lower consumer credit interchange rates for small businesses in the United States by 10%, effective next month, to help merchants recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Visa, the world's largest payment processor, is reducing interchange rates for both online and in-person consumer credit transactions for 90% of U.S. businesses, the document showed.

An interchange fee is the charge a merchant pays to the card-issuing bank every time a consumer swipes their card.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The changes will apply to merchants with $250,000 or less in Visa consumer credit volumes, according to a source familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because the document is confidential.

Visa and Mastercard have seen more consumers turn to online modes of payments, as people use cards to pay for clothes, food, groceries and even leisure spending since the start of the pandemic.

The two payment processors last year had postponed plans to raise the fees U.S. merchants pay when customers use cards online until April 2022.

A spokesperson for Visa confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.