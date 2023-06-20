Visa names EA's Chris Suh as finance chief

June 20 (Reuters) - Visa (V.N) has hired videogame publisher Electronic Arts' (EA.O) finance chief Chris Suh as its next CFO, the payments processor said on Tuesday.

Suh's appointment comes months after San Francisco-based Visa named Ryan McInerney its new CEO.

The new executive team is taking charge of the company at a time when high interest rates and inflation have led to a stormy economic environment, leaving many to fear a mild recession later in the year.

Suh will succeed Vasant Prabhu, who earlier this year had announced he would be stepping down in September. Suh will be the CFO Designate from July 10 until August 1, and will then assume full responsibility, Visa said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri















