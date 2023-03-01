Volkswagen's financial services undergoing reorganization















FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is reorganizing its financial services holding companies, Volkswagen Bank and Volkswagen Financial Services said on Wednesday.

"By bundling its activities in a European financial services provider, the refinancing strength of Volkswagen Bank GmbH can best be used for the growth of the leasing business in Germany and Europe," they said.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Chris Reese











