Volkswagen's financial services undergoing reorganization

TV Cameras are set up ahead of a Volkswagen statement at their headquarters in Wolfsburg
TV Cameras are set up ahead of a Volkswagen statement at their headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is reorganizing its financial services holding companies, Volkswagen Bank and Volkswagen Financial Services said on Wednesday.

"By bundling its activities in a European financial services provider, the refinancing strength of Volkswagen Bank GmbH can best be used for the growth of the leasing business in Germany and Europe," they said.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next