Factbox: Warren Buffett's dealmaking spree over the years
March 21 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) is sitting on a near-record high $146.7 billion cash pile despite the huge buybacks it made over the past couple of years.
It struck a $11.6 billion deal on Monday to buy Alleghany Corp (Y.N), adding to its already large insurance portfolio. read more
Here are some acquisitions made by Berkshire over the past two decades.
** Berkshire later abandoned the purchase of Dominion's Questar Pipelines, which it had planned to acquire for $1.3 billion in cash and the assumption of $430 million of debt as part of the larger purchase.
