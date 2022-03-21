Factbox: Warren Buffett's dealmaking spree over the years

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

March 21 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) is sitting on a near-record high $146.7 billion cash pile despite the huge buybacks it made over the past couple of years.

It struck a $11.6 billion deal on Monday to buy Alleghany Corp (Y.N), adding to its already large insurance portfolio. read more

Here are some acquisitions made by Berkshire over the past two decades.

** Berkshire later abandoned the purchase of Dominion's Questar Pipelines, which it had planned to acquire for $1.3 billion in cash and the assumption of $430 million of debt as part of the larger purchase.

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.