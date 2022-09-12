Wells Fargo agrees to resolve federal agency's review of 401(k) plan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a review by the federal agency of certain 401(k) plan-related transactions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.