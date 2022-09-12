1 minute read
Wells Fargo agrees to resolve federal agency's review of 401(k) plan
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a review by the federal agency of certain 401(k) plan-related transactions.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
