Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most of Wells Fargo & Co's employees, including those in customer-facing roles, will return to their offices on March 14 and work under a hybrid flexible model, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

