Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most of Wells Fargo & Co's employees, including those in customer-facing roles, will return to their offices on March 14 and work under a hybrid flexible model, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
