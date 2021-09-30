Skip to main content

Finance

Wells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit over compliance with consent orders

1 minute read

Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the fourth-largest U.S. bank of defrauding shareholders about its compliance with a series of consent orders from U.S. regulators, including a cap on its assets.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said the plaintiff shareholders plausibly alleged that some statements by various bank officials, including former Chief Executive Tim Sloan, were deliberately or recklessly false or misleading.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 4:17 AM UTC

IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start

Initial public offerings (IPO) globally slowed in the third quarter of 2021 from their previous frenetic pace, but the number of listings in the first nine months of the year still was the highest since the dotcom bubble of 2000, according to Refinitiv data.

Finance
Pandemic recovery fuels deal craze as third-quarter M&A breaks all records
Finance
European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals, Botin says
Finance
Markets in Q3: Bears in the China shop
Finance
Wells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit over compliance with consent orders