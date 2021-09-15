Skip to main content

Wells Fargo picks Microsoft, Google as cloud service providers

1 minute read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Wednesday that it had picked Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google as its public cloud providers, embracing a multi-cloud approach.

While Microsoft's Azure will serve as the bank's primary cloud provider, Google Cloud will provide additional business-critical public cloud services.

As part of its new digital infrastructure strategy, the company will also move towards some third party-owned data centers, as it aims to rely predominantly on public cloud in the longer term, it said.

The move makes Wells Fargo the latest big bank to use third-party data centers for cloud-related services.

The company did not disclose the financial details of its agreement with Microsoft and Google.

Multi-cloud enables flexibility and also allows businesses to off-load some of the heavy costs of running their own data centers by renting public ones.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

