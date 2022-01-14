Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

People exit and enter Wells Fargo ATM in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported an 86% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses.

The bank's profit got a boost of $943 million from the sale of the businesses.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank has been in regulators' penalty box since 2016 when a sales practices scandal came to light and has since paid billions in fines and restitution.

Wells Fargo said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.13 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

