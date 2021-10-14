Finance
Wells Fargo profit rises on reserve release boost
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as the bank released funds set aside to cover soured loans brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported net income of $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.22 billion, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.