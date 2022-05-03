Wells Fargo says its software was used for transactions with sanctioned entities

Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

May 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has disclosed to the Office of Foreign Assets Control that certain foreign banks used its software to conduct transactions with sanctioned entities, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank has been cooperating with investigations or inquiries by federal government agencies, it added.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

