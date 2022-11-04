Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 bln in fine- Bloomberg News















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











