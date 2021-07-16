Wells Fargo U.S. staff will return to office starting Sept. 7 - memo

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) U.S. staff working from home will begin returning to office from Sept. 7 and the process will continue through October, Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell told employees on Friday.

Returns to office will be organized by job function and location, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

The biggest banks in the world are slowly re-opening their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs. read more

Operations and contact center employees will begin to return to their locations on a shift basis, working some days or weeks from office and others remotely, Powell said.

The rotational schedule is expected to be temporary, he added.

Most technology employees will be invited back to offices in October and the majority will be allowed more flexibility to work remotely, according to the memo.

Wells Fargo will also start collecting vaccination status from employees from July 19.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

