Wells Fargo warns capital rules will prompt it to rejig balance sheet

Reuters
Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York

Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) said on Tuesday that proposed U.S. capital rules could lead the bank to rejig its balance sheet.

In one of the first public comments from a major U.S. lender since the proposals were released last week, Wells Fargo said the new guidelines would alter its risk gauges for lending, trading and internal operations.

"The company expects a significant increase in its risk-weighted assets and a net increase in its capital requirements based on a preliminary assessment of the proposed rule," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

If the norms are fully implemented, they would result in a hike in capital requirements for large banks by an aggregate 16% from current levels, with the largest and most complex firms being most affected, regulators said.

