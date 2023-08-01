Wells Fargo warns capital rules will prompt it to rejig balance sheet

Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) said on Tuesday that proposed U.S. capital rules could lead the bank to rejig its balance sheet.

In one of the first public comments from a major U.S. lender since the proposals were released last week, Wells Fargo said the new guidelines would alter its risk gauges for lending, trading and internal operations.

"The company expects a significant increase in its risk-weighted assets and a net increase in its capital requirements based on a preliminary assessment of the proposed rule," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

If the norms are fully implemented, they would result in a hike in capital requirements for large banks by an aggregate 16% from current levels, with the largest and most complex firms being most affected, regulators said.

Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Matthew Lewis

