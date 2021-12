A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it has delayed its plans for employees to return to the office "given the changing external environment," according to a statement.

The bank said it will announce new plans for a full return in the new year.

Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chris Reese

