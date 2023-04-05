Western Alliance Bancorp's deposits fall 11% on U.S. banking crisis fallout















April 5 (Reuters) - Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL.N) said on Wednesday its first-quarter deposits were 11% lower than at the end of 2022, as customers spooked by the U.S. banking crisis pulled out funds.

The stock was last down 13% at $29.07 in midday trading. It had fallen as much as 19% earlier.

Regional banks, whose stocks were battered following the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders last month, have been trying to assure customers that their deposits are secure after the recent bank runs whipsawed the global financial ecosystem.

Western Alliance held total deposits of $47.6 billion as of March 31, down from $53.6 billion as of end-2022.

"As noted previously, the bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows surrounding the announcements of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures in mid-March," Western Alliance said.

The collapses triggered the biggest banking crisis since 2008 and stoked heavy volatility in the sector, worsening existing jitters of an imminent recession and economic slowdown.

Policymakers have tried to emphasize that the current crisis is different from the last one as lenders are now better-capitalized, but Federal Reserve data showed that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity in mid-March.

In a sign of strength, Western Alliance said total insured deposits represented roughly 68% of its total deposits, significantly higher than the proportion of insured deposits at year-end.

The banking sector is due to kick off the first-quarter reporting season next week, with investors expected to closely watch Wall Street balance sheets for signs of further stress and liquidity crunch.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











