White House to consider Richard Cordray as top Fed banking regulator- WSJ

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is considering Richard Cordray to serve as the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cordray served as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. If nominated and confirmed by the Senate, he will succeed Randal Quarles as the Fed's vice chairman of banking supervision, the report said.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru

