World Bank board to consider US nominee Banga as sole candidate for next leader















WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The World Bank Group's executive board said on Thursday that it will consider only one nominee, U.S.-backed former Mastercard (MA.N) Ajay Banga, to be the development lender's next president, as no other candidates were nominated.

The bank's board said in a statement that it will conduct a formal interview with Banga in Washington and expects to conclude its selection process "in due course."

Reporting by David Lawder











