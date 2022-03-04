World Bank chief says Ukraine war will have lasting consequences for Russia

World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday the bank's shareholders were "horrified" by Russia's war in Ukraine and predicted it would have lasting consequences for Russia's standing in the world after the conflict ends.

Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and to Western sanctions would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.