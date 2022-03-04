1 minute read
World Bank chief says Ukraine war will have lasting consequences for Russia
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday the bank's shareholders were "horrified" by Russia's war in Ukraine and predicted it would have lasting consequences for Russia's standing in the world after the conflict ends.
Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and to Western sanctions would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.
Reporting by David Lawder
