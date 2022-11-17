World Bank financing arm IFC will discuss $2 bln Ukraine package in December















LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The World Bank's private investment arm will discuss a $2 bln support package for Ukraine at a board meeting in December, Lisa Kaestner, regional manager for Ukraine at the International Finance Corp (IFC) said on Thursday.

The IFC expects to cover half the support, which is expected to be extended over the next 18-24 months, from donors, said Kaestner, speaking at the Ukrainian Investment Conference in London.

Speaking at the same panel, Matteo Patrone, Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said he expected the organsation's lending to the Ukraine to reach 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) by year-end.

Patrone also said the lender was working on a large liquidity package.

"We need to focus on what is going to happen in the next 12-15 months to make sure we win the war on the economic front,” Patrone said at the event.

($1 = 0.9651 euros)

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker











