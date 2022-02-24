World Bank preparing finance options for Ukraine -Malpass

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday the lender stands ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine amid "shocking violence and loss of life," and is preparing options for fast-disbursing financing.

Malpass said in a statement he has mobilized the World Bank Group's Global Crisis Risk platform to coordinate a response to the invasion among the lender's various divisions.

