World Bank's Malpass outlines $700 mln in planned loans in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday the bank was working on loan programs worth about $700 million for Ukraine that would be disbursed by the end of March, the bank said.

Malpass said the bank was submitting a supplemental loan worth nearly $500 million to the board on Friday, with new projects and restructuring of ones to provide an additional $200 million in fast-disbursing support by the end of March.

He said the World Bank had also set up a fast-disbursing multi-donor trust fund (MDTF) to help channel grant resources from donors to Ukraine, with over $130 million in commitment received to date from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.