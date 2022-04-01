Worldline in commercial acquiring alliance with Australia's ANZ

A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore/

April 1 (Reuters) - Payments company Worldline (WLN.PA) has bought a controlling stake in the commercial acquiring business of ANZ (ANZ.AX), leading to the creation of a 51%-49% joint venture with one of the largest banks in Asia-Pacific, it said on Friday.

"The new joint venture is a unique opportunity for Worldline to significantly expand its merchant acquiring business outside of Europe," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Juliette Portala Editing by David Goodman

