Worldline in commercial acquiring alliance with Australia's ANZ
April 1 (Reuters) - Payments company Worldline (WLN.PA) has bought a controlling stake in the commercial acquiring business of ANZ (ANZ.AX), leading to the creation of a 51%-49% joint venture with one of the largest banks in Asia-Pacific, it said on Friday.
"The new joint venture is a unique opportunity for Worldline to significantly expand its merchant acquiring business outside of Europe," the company said in a statement.
Reporting by Juliette Portala Editing by David Goodman
