Yellen calls for 'strong action' to boost data integrity at IMF, World Bank

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for "strong action" by international financial institutions to boost accountability, protect data integrity, and prevent misconduct in the wake of a World Bank data-rigging scandal.

Yellen, in a statement to the steering committee of the International Monetary Fund, also called for moves by international financial institutions to enhance their internal systems for whistleblowing and whistleblower protections.

She said the United States would monitor developments closely and evaluate any new facts and findings should they become available.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.