Yellen: greater concentration among largest banks not desirable















WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that seeing a greater concentration among the largest banks would not be desirable and she believes it is important to maintain a diverse banking sector.

Yellen also told a Wall Street Journal forum that the U.S. labor market remains tight and could push up core inflation. She said stabilizing apartment rents will help bring down core inflation further.

