Yellen reaffirms strength of US banking system in meeting with bank CEOs -Treasury

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes questions from journalists during a press conference, at the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the country's banking system in a meeting with bank CEOs on Thursday, a Treasury Department statement said.

During the meeting with more than two dozen CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute, Yellen also discussed the "urgent need" for Congress to address the debt limit, the statement said.

