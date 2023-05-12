Yellen: Still some uncertainty about when Treasury will run out of cash

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on China at Johns Hopkins in Washington
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses "U.S.-China Economic Relationship" during a forum hosted by the Johns Hopkins University at the Nitze Building in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

NIIGATA, Japan, May 12 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is still uncertainty about exactly when Treasury will run out of cash to pay the U.S. government's debts, but she will keep Congress apprised of any change in the date, which could come as early as June 1.

Yellen told Bloomberg TV that she would meet with senior Wall Street bankers on the debt ceiling next week, and she viewed it as appropriate for them to speak out about how the debate over the debt limit was affecting the U.S. economy.

She reiterated her view that failure by Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit would result in economic and financial catastrophe.

