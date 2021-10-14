Finance
Yellen: World Bank should address climate finance, debt vulnerabilities
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank should plan to double its mobilized private climate finance by 2025 and, along with the International Monetary Fund, strengthen efforts to address debt vulnerabilities, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement on Thursday.
