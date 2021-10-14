Skip to main content

Finance

Yellen: World Bank should address climate finance, debt vulnerabilities

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank should plan to double its mobilized private climate finance by 2025 and, along with the International Monetary Fund, strengthen efforts to address debt vulnerabilities, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement on Thursday.

