Fincantieri in talks with NCL for $4 billion cruise ship order - source

A worker of Italian shipbuilding Fincantieri solders steel at Monfalcone shipyard near Trieste, in northest Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) is in talks with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N) (NCL) over an order worth around $4 billion to build new cruise ships, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Italian daily Il Secolo XIX reported on Sunday that six new ships could be built by Fincantieri for the Miami-based company.

Norwegian Cruise Line was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Keith Weir

